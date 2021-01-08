Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Welcome to 2021! We are busy getting ready for our winter reading programs for both adults and youth. The theme this year is “Snow Place Like Home” Participants can earn an awesome mug to use for their favorite beverage! And even better, you could also win a $50 gift card to Hansen’s IGA! More information is available at the library, on our Facebook page and on our website.

We have lots of great new books for youth. See the list below and put your picks on request to pick up at the library.

Youth Fiction: “The Language of Ghosts” by Heather Fawcett; “Don’t Turn Out the Lights” by Jonathan Maberry; “Red Fox Road” by Frances Greenslade; “Ikenga by Nnedi Okorafor.

Youth Non-Fiction: “Gutsy Girls Go for Science: Astronauts” by Alicia Klepeis; “Recording Podcasts” by Kristin Fontichiaro; “Black Heroes of the Wild West” by James Otis Smith; “50 Animals That Have Been to Space” by Jennifer & John A. Read.

Teen: “Shine” by Jessica Jung; “Skyhunter” by Marie Lu; “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn; “The Silvered Serpents” by Roshani Chokshi.

Stay tuned for news on the “refresh” we are working on for the youth/teen area in the library. We are moving some collections around and getting some new furniture and shelving. It’s going to be amazing!

