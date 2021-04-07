Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

The winner of our Adult Winter Reading Challenge “Snow Place Like Home” is Mary Ellyn Mattison-Doerr. Mary Ellyn won a $50 Hansen’s IGA gift card! Thank you to everyone who participated and we hope you enjoy the mug and goodies for turning in your reading log. We had 92 reading logs turned in with 8 books on each log which means our 66 participants read a total of 736 books!!! Wow!

Some recent arrivals @ the Bekkum include;

“Sulwe” (picture book) by Lupita Nyong’o

From Academy Award–winning actress Lupita Nyong’o comes a powerful, moving picture book about colorism, self-esteem, and learning that true beauty comes from within. A New York Times bestseller!

Sulwe has skin the color of midnight. She is darker than everyone in her family. She is darker than anyone in her school. Sulwe just wants to be beautiful and bright, like her mother and sister. Then a magical journey in the night sky opens her eyes and changes everything.

In this stunning debut picture book, actress Lupita Nyong’o creates a whimsical and heartwarming story to inspire children to see their own unique beauty. (Amazon.com)

“Probable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings” (non-fiction) by Alan Lightman