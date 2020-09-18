Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Our fall programming has officially begun albeit on a much smaller scale than previous years. Mondays we have our Pre-K story time, The Young And The Restless!, at 10 a.m. on the patio (rain day is Tuesday at 10 a.m). Tuesdays we are offering a new series for school-age children, Tinker Tuesdays. Beginning each Tuesday at 10 a.m. Grab & Go Kits will be available at Bekkum Library. You can pick one up during any of our “hold pickup” hours throughout the week (Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon). But beware... we have a limited quantity available each week and once they are gone, they are gone for good! Check out the event details on Facebook for more info!

We are also continuing our What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum series. Look for updates on our website and Facebook page. We are currently planning for every other Wednesday (beginning Sept. 16), so our next What’s Brewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Save the date for “What’s Cooking with Renee.” Bekkum Memorial Library has obtained a picnic permit so that Renee Conroy can teach us how to cook up some game-time Hors d’oeuvres and participants can bring their own beverage to enjoy with the delicious food (within moderation, of course). Two dates have been scheduled for Oct. 4 and 18 at 4 p.m.

We plan to use the patio as long as possible for in-person programs but have reserved the community room as a potential backup (with masks and social distancing required). As always, these programs are dependent on current conditions regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0