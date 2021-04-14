Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

We are busy planning our 2021 Summer Reading Program (June 7-July 31).

This year’s theme is “Tails & Tales” and we are going to have so much fun because we get to celebrate our animal friends!

Some of the events we are planning include; a kickoff event with the Magic of Isaiah magic show on June 12, a “Scales & Tails with Zoozort” event on July 16 (live animals!), a SRP wrap-up carnival on July 31, partnering with the Westby Elementary School to offer a Pop-up Library at Burgers in the Park and the Norse Market, weekly Young & the Restless Storytimes, movie nights, Story Walks, Grab & Go Kits for school-age youth and more!

Our What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum series will also be starting back up again as the weather gets warmer. Stay tuned for more announcements about dates, times, and program descriptions.

The Bekkum continues to offer browsing, computer access, checkouts, returns, and patron assistance at the desk. There is a per person time limit of one hour when using the library for browsing and/or computer access. Currently we have a 10-person capacity limit in the library and require patrons to wear a mask to enter our facility (based on data and recommendations from the CDC and county health department). Social distancing is also encouraged.

The library’s hours continue to be Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Closed Wednesdays. We anticipate returning to our regular hours (pre-COVID) around June 1.

— Kelly Becker, library director

