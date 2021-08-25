Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

We have finished up our summer programming events with the exception of the K-9 Dax Reading Challenge. Youth up to age 18 can pick up a reading log, fill it out and return it for a "K-9 Buck" that gets put in our "dog house" to raise money for the Vernon County Sheriff's K-9 division. All K-9 Bucks will be matched with money that is being donated by our wonderful Friends of Bekkum Memorial Public Library! The challenge runs until Sept. 9, so keep reading and turning in your logs to help us meet our goal of $300 for Dax.

We are also busy planning our fall programming that includes; What's Brewing @ the Bekkum which will be a brown bag series taking place on Thursdays at 12 p.m., Pre-K story times (Wiggles and Giggles) Wednesdays at 10 a.m., a K-6 after-school program (Book It To Bekkum) Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., adult socials once a month, Friday Movie Night, 4th Friday Book Club, teen programming and a Family Fun Fest (once per month) and more! Fall programming starts the week of Sept. 13 and runs through mid-December.

We will be participating in the "Read and Win" challenge again this year, where our youth can earn a free Vernon County Fair gate pass or ride ticket. Look for an announcement on Facebook and our website as soon as we receive the materials from the fair committee.

Check out these new arrival DVDs: "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" (Samuel Jackson), "Those Who Wish Me Dead" (Angelina Jolie), "Wrath of Man" (Jason Statham) and "The Marksman" (Liam Neeson).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0