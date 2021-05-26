Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The Bekkum’s Summer Reading Program starts June 7. There will be reading challenges, activity challenges, and much more for youth, teens and adults. Programming will kick off with The Magic of Isaiah’s “Magical Tales” Summer Reading show on June 12 at 2pm. Isaiah will give an interactive family show for all ages based on the Summer Library Reading Program’s 2021 theme, “Tails & Tales!”

Beginning Tuesday, June 1, the library will be returning to our pre-COVID hours which are as follows: Mondays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon (this will alter the current Thursday hours and we will also be re-opening for Wednesday hours).

Some other programming dates to throw on the calendar include; What’s Brewing at the Bekkum series on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. beginning June 2 with a “Meet & Greet” for our new Programming Coordinator Rene Conroy, a July 16 “Scales & Tails” program with ZooZort’s wildlife shows (live animals!), and our End of Summer Celebration to wrap up our summer programming on July 31.

Follow our Facebook page (bekkumlibrary), check our website (https://westbylibrary.wrlsweb.org/), or call us (608-634-4419) for more information.

