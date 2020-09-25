Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

When this does occur services will still be limited, i.e., patrons will be allowed to enter the building to check out, request items, use computers, and browse our collections. Browsing visits will be limited to 20 minutes each. No gaming or social networking will be allowed on our computers at this time. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent. Patrons will be required to wear masks and asked to socially distance from other patrons. The library will only allow up to 10 people at a time in the library (including staff) so numbered cards will be available in a basket in the entry way. Once the basket is empty new arrivals will need to wait for someone to leave or try back at another time.