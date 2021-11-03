Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Public Library have started a volunteer home-bound delivery service to any person who is temporarily or permanently unable to come to the Bekkum Memorial Library because of illness, disability, or other factors, and lives within 5 miles of the city of Westby. If you are interested in this service, please call the library at 608-634-4419.

The Bekkum Memorial Library also delivers library items to Norseland Nursing Home, the Friendship House, and Nordic Village once per month. Residents of Norseland Nursing Home can contact Angealic Kaye, director of recreation therapy, to be included in the monthly deliveries. Residents of the Friendship House and Nordic Village can contact our circulation manager, Amy Weaver, at 608-634-4419 to take advantage of this service.

Our Friday Movie for November is “Babe.” The movie will be shown at 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the community room. Snacks will be provided.

The What’s Brewing at the Bekkum Brown Bag Series on Thursday, Nov. 4, will feature a crock-pot lunch be sure to bring your best holiday cooking tips and Renee will share her favorites. Get ready to talk turkey! The fun starts at noon in the community room.

