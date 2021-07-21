Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The Bekkum is wrapping up our Summer Reading Programs for youth and adults during the last two weeks in July. Be sure to get your reading logs turned in and activity codes logged into Beanstack, as our grand prizes will be drawn on July 31 during our End of Summer Celebration at Davidson Park (10 a.m. to noon). We will have lots of activities, Vernon County K-9 Dax, miniature pony cart rides (Collyn Bjornstad), Dr. Rufus (canine Good Will Ambassador), and loads of fun!

August is usually an “off month” to finish planning our fall programs but we just couldn’t help ourselves – we will be hosting a K-9 Dax Reading Challenge to help raise funds for the new Vernon County Sheriff’s K-9 Officer, Dax! For every four books read by our youth we will be awarding a K-9 Buck which will be equal to one U.S. dollar. Our Friends of the Library have graciously agreed to match the K-9 Bucks and the kids can help us chart our progress at the library. We also plan on having a fundraising challenge for adults as well. Stay tuned for additional information by checking our Facebook page and our website.

We will also continue to be at the Burgers in the Park and the Norse Market with our Pop-Up Library (along with Westby Elementary staff) during the month of August but our Grab & Go kits will end with the Summer Reading Program at the end of July. We hope to see you there!

