Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

On Thursday, Feb. 24, we will be hosting our Family Fun Fest from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The theme will be based on the One Book, One School, One Community in collaboration with Westby Elementary School. This year’s book is “The One and Only Ivan,” by Katherine Applegate. Join us for food, fun and crafts. All ages are welcome.

We would like to remind everyone to fill out our Strategic Planning Survey. We are asking our community members to take our Strategic Planning Survey (approximately 5 minutes) to get as much input as possible to develop a strategic plan for the future of the library. This plan will help guide the library board and staff with decisions regarding the library budget, programming, services, materials, and building needs. Everyone who completes the survey has the option to enter their name in a drawing to win one of five $20 Kwik Trip gift cards. The last day to take the survey will be Thursday, Feb. 24. There are several ways to take part: go to our website home page and click on the link in our banner, log in to Facebook and find the pinned post on the Bekkum’s Facebook page, or pick up a paper survey at the library. The web address for the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BekkumMemorialLibrary.