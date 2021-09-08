Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Our “What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum” series is moving to Thursday at noon in the community room and will become brown bag event. Bring your favorite lunch and enjoy our informational speakers. On Sept. 16th we have Tiffany Cade. Tiffany is our local tomato guru and is the owner of Deep Rooted Organic Farm outside of Westby. She will tell us everything we need to know about her succulent heirloom tomatoes and more. Samples will be available. Sept. 23 we welcome The Westby Creamery. Emily Bialkowski from the creamery will share the long history of this pillar of our community! Can you say, “Samples, please!” And on Sept. 30, Blush by Kari. Kari Davidson will share skin care secrets and unique fashions from her boutique down the street. Learn how to create your own signature look!