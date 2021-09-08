Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

We have a Pop-Up Movie planned for Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m., “The Secret of Nihm,” in the Bekkum parking lot (bring your own snacks and seating). The movie will be moved to the community room if we have inclement weather.
Our “What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum” series is moving to Thursday at noon in the community room and will become brown bag event. Bring your favorite lunch and enjoy our informational speakers. On Sept. 16th we have Tiffany Cade. Tiffany is our local tomato guru and is the owner of Deep Rooted Organic Farm outside of Westby. She will tell us everything we need to know about her succulent heirloom tomatoes and more. Samples will be available. Sept. 23 we welcome The Westby Creamery. Emily Bialkowski from the creamery will share the long history of this pillar of our community! Can you say, “Samples, please!” And on Sept. 30, Blush by Kari. Kari Davidson will share skin care secrets and unique fashions from her boutique down the street. Learn how to create your own signature look!
Our first Family Fun Fest program will take place Thursday, Sept. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the community room and will include food, games and lots of fun for the whole family.
September is also National Library Card Sign-Up Month. If you know someone who doesn’t have a library card encourage them to stop in and sign up. It’s free! If you already have a library card, stop in and fill out our “Why I Love My Library” form for a chance to win $10 in Westby Bucks! Let’s make September a “win-win” month!