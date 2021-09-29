Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

We have some exciting programming coming up in October @ the Bekkum:

What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum Brown Bag Series, Thursdays at 12 p.m.:

Oct 7: Pianist Linda Dowling will serenade us! She will share her talent as a gifted musician playing music as we eat and visit. What better way to enjoy a fall day?

Oct 14: "All Aboard" as Tom and Sharon Sharratt take us on a train adventure! These two have been riding the rails and will share the high points of this scenic "golden age of travel" lifestyle.

Oct 21: Come meet the newest business in town! Donna Pedretti will tell us all about her new shop in the old Uff Da Mart. She will share her decorating ideas and unique home decor.

Oct 28: History Alive. This 8-year-old non-profit organization's members will share their story and tell us why they always emphasize getting our rich area history out of boxes and taking it "on the road" where it should be shared.

Adult Social – Third Thursday of the month, 6 to 8 p.m. October’s social will be a Trivia Night. Play trivia while enjoying snacks and beverages.

Family Fun Fest - Fourth Thursday of the month, 5 to7 p.m. Gather together for food, fun and reading. All are welcome and a meal will be served.

BrillianTeen – Second Thursday of the month, 3:30 to 5 p. m. We are starting a Teen Advisory Board to help us plan programs that appeal to youth in grades 7-12. Come and give us your ideas and eat free pizza!

Check our website, Facebook page, or give us a call for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0