Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

We want to announce that we now have a home delivery service in place for those who have ongoing issues that make it hard to get to the library.

Those who are homebound or have mobility issues are encouraged to contact the library at 608-634-4419 or westbycircdesk@wrlsweb.org to set up this service. Our wonderful Friends of the Library members have graciously volunteered to offer this service and we appreciate all that they do for the library and our patrons. Ask about becoming a Friends of the Library member to help out the library and the community.

Stop in the library to browse our collection, check out materials, and use the computers. We are open Mondays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. We are still temporarily closed on Wednesdays. Currently we have three reading challenges for youth and two for adults. We are also offering a Pre-K virtual story time on Mondays and school age Tinker Tuesdays (grab and go bags).

