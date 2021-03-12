Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Our Adult Winter Reading Challenge still has about three weeks to go, so keep reading and handing in your forms. We still have mugs to give out for anyone returning their first form and you can turn in up to two more additional forms for entries into the drawing for a $50 Hansen’s IGA Gift Card.

Our virtual Young & the Restless Pre-K Story Time happens every Monday so if you have not signed up yet contact Marin, our Youth Programs Coordinator at bekkumyouth@wrlsweb.org. We also offer Tinker Tuesdays Grab & Go bags for school-age youth. A new activity is put out every Tuesday morning so stop in early in the week before they are gone!

We are getting new titles in weekly. Here are some of the New Arrivals:

“The Outlaw Ocean” by Ian Urbina – “An adrenaline-fueled tour of a vast, lawless and rampantly criminal world that few have ever seen: the high seas.” (Amazon) Non-Fiction

“Half Broke” by Ginger Gaffney – “A top-ranked horse trainer’s gorgeous, life-affirming memoir that offers profound insight into the fascinating ways both horses and humans seek relationships to survive.” (Amazon) Non-Fiction