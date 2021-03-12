Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Our Adult Winter Reading Challenge still has about three weeks to go, so keep reading and handing in your forms. We still have mugs to give out for anyone returning their first form and you can turn in up to two more additional forms for entries into the drawing for a $50 Hansen’s IGA Gift Card.
Our virtual Young & the Restless Pre-K Story Time happens every Monday so if you have not signed up yet contact Marin, our Youth Programs Coordinator at bekkumyouth@wrlsweb.org. We also offer Tinker Tuesdays Grab & Go bags for school-age youth. A new activity is put out every Tuesday morning so stop in early in the week before they are gone!
We are getting new titles in weekly. Here are some of the New Arrivals:
“The Outlaw Ocean” by Ian Urbina – “An adrenaline-fueled tour of a vast, lawless and rampantly criminal world that few have ever seen: the high seas.” (Amazon) Non-Fiction
“Half Broke” by Ginger Gaffney – “A top-ranked horse trainer’s gorgeous, life-affirming memoir that offers profound insight into the fascinating ways both horses and humans seek relationships to survive.” (Amazon) Non-Fiction
“Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam – “A magnetic novel about two families, strangers to each other, who are forced together on a long weekend gone terribly wrong.” (Amazon) Fiction
“Love, Zac” by Reid Forgrave – “Zac Easter could be your neighbor, your classmate, your son. In December 2015, Zac Easter, a twenty-four-year-old from small-town Iowa, decided to take his own life rather than continue his losing battle against the traumatic brain injuries he had sustained as a no-holds-barred high school football player.” (Amazon) Non-Fiction
“The Future of Humanity: Terraformimg Mars, Interstellar Travel, Immortality, and Our Destiny Beyond Earth” by Michio Kaku – “The #1 bestselling author of The Future of the Mind traverses the frontiers of astrophysics, artificial intelligence, and technology to offer a stunning vision of man’s future in space, from settling Mars to traveling to distant galaxies.” (Amazon) Non-Fiction