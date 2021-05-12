Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

The results are in! Congratulations to Susan Anderson, the winner of our Earth Fair Bingo contest! She is bringing home the one-year family pass to Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center graciously donated by Norskedalen. We had 58 people participate, so thank you to all who helped Bekkum celebrate our planet this month!

Our Mind, Body, & Soul Challenge has come to an end and with it we have another winner to announce! Congratulations to Katty Miller, who not only completed all the reading requirements of our challenge, but also participated in all our wellness activity challenges on Beanstack! Her self-care has paid off in a big way, because the grand prize is a $50 Hansen’s IGA gift card!

The Bekkum will be partnering with Syttende Mai on May 14 to host their Pop-Up Movie, “Gnomeo & Juliet,” starting at sundown in the library’s parking lot. Please bring you own chairs, blankets, etc., to keep warm. The Syttende Mai Princesses will be selling limited concessions or you may bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. We are also a co-sponsor for the Syttende Mai Story Walk that can be found around town from May 14 through the 31st.

The library is planning to return to our regular (pre-COVID) hours on Tuesday, June 1. Our hours will once again be; Mondays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.,Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Let there be great rejoicing!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0