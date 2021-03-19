Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Don’t forget, the Bekkum Memorial Library has a Local History collection that includes a variety of local authors and books about the area and its history. We recently had a donation of Westby High School yearbooks that significantly added to our collection and we regularly receive donations from patrons that detail Westby’s history and people. There is always something new to see!

Here are a few examples:

“Driving Bus Number 7” by Renee Joseph; recounts Richard Ekern’s 53 years driving school bus in and around Westby.

“Barns Without Corners: Round Barns of Vernon County, Wisconsin” by Kevin and Patsy Alderson; Picture and history of round barns around the region.

“The Promise of America: A History of the Norwegian-American People” by Odd S. Lovoll; “Historian Odd S. Lovoll tells the story of the thousands of Norwegian immigrants who gambled on a fresh start in the United States. Now, Lovoll has carefully revised this successful book to reflect new understandings of the Norwegian-American past, updating the story to today. Changes include additional photos, expanded treatment of the causes of migration, extensive details about the urban Norwegian-American experience, new information about immigrant fiction and reading societies, enriched discussions of Norwegians in the Civil War and the Socialist movement, and more.” (Amazon.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0