Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

This week is National Friends of Libraries Week, Oct. 17-23, and Bekkum Memorial Library would like to thank our wonderful Friends of Bekkum Memorial Public Library for everything they do for our library and the community. The Friends of the Library has raised and donated thousands of dollars to the Bekkum Library since the group was formed in 2010. Many of the members also volunteer their time to assist with fundraising efforts and library programs.

By becoming a member of the Friends of the Library you can directly support the Bekkum Memorial Library. Yearly memberships are only $10 for individuals, $15 for families, and $25 for businesses. And if you become a new member by Oct. 23, you will receive a free book and be entered into a drawing for a $20 Westby Bucks gift certificate.

The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Public Library hold book sale fundraisers, usually two per year, and your current membership also offers the chance to shop the sale early, with a dedicated hour from 8 to 9 a.m. the morning of the sale. The next book sale is set for Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. until noon in the community room.

To become a member with the Friends of the Bekkum Memorial Public Library, stop into the library during open hours or call us if you need a membership application sent to you.

