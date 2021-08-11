Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

On Aug. 16 we have an adult social planned from 6 to 8 p.m. on our patio (in the community room if inclement weather) and Aug. 17 we will be hosting the 35th anniversary of the Bekkum Memorial Library building dedication with cake and ice cream from 2 to 4 p.m.

Our August K-9 Dax Reading Challenge is for ages 0-18, where the participating youth will be “Reading Dollars for Dax.” Youth up to 7 years old get one K-9 Buck for every eight books read, youth 8-11 years old get one K-9 Buck for every six books read, and youth 12-18 years old get one K-9 Buck for every four books read. Our Bekkum Memorial Public Library Friends of the Library group has generously agreed to match $250 in K-9 Bucks that our readers earn, which will be donated to Vernon County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit for Dax’s care. Stop by our front desk to pick up your reading logs. Dax will be at the library to meet everyone Thursday, Aug. 19 from 3 to 4 p.m.