Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Get ready for another Pop-Up Movie! “October Sky,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s based on a true story of a coal miner’s son who takes up rocketry against his father’s wishes. It will be happening in the library parking lot at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept.12. Bring your chairs, blankets and snacks. The movie will be canceled in case of rain.

Our first “What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum” for the fall will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. on the patio. An Introduction to Woodcarving will be lead by the members of the Hatlem Carving Group, who will be sharing their knowledge and advice. Topics to be covered include wood, tools, types of carving, what to carve and finishing. Please call the library at 608-634-4419 to reserve your spot.

We are now open for hold pick ups (Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturday mornings) and are taking appointments for Internet access (Mondays and Thursdays). To make an appointment for Internet time or for questions, call us at 608-634-4419. You can also visit our website and Facebook page for current library hours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0