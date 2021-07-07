Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The Bekkum has another Pop-Up Movie coming up on Friday, July 9.

On July 7, we will be at the Norse Market with the Pop-Up Library and Westby Elementary staff offering books for check out, yard games, and Grab & Go bags. The Pop-Up Library will be back at Davidson Park on July 15 for Burgers in the Park as well.

July 14 at 10 a.m. will be another What’s Brewing at the Bekkum program with Cheesemonger Sarah Bekkum, (Yes, we love that name!) from Nordic Creamery, who will bring craft cheeses and internationally acclaimed flavored butters for all to sample made by her husband, Al!

And Friday, July 16, at 2 p.m. the library will have Zoozort Wildlife Company bringing a unique, hands-on interactive program that features exotic animals from around the world. The audience will be enthralled with the animals, information, props and humor; sparking an interest that will last a lifetime. For all ages. Reservations are recommended in case of a move indoors due to weather. You may call the library at 634-4419 or stop in to reserve your spot!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0