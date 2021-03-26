Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Our new arrival board books are going like hot cakes but there are still some left on the shelf. Hurry in to be the first person to check out one of these brand new books!

Reminder: Our “Snow Place Like Home” Adult Winter Reading Challenge will be coming to a close on March 31. There is still time to read some more books and get your entries in for the logoed mug and goodies that come with it. And all entries are put in our drawing for a $50 Hansen’s IGA gift card.

Now that the weather is warming up, we want to remind you that we have our amazing patio where you can hang out, meet with a friend for lunch or sit in the sun and read a book.

We have extended the time for you to set an appointment to use the VHS to DVD converter (through March 29) that Winding Rivers Library System provides as a convenience to our patrons. The DVD discs are supplied to you. All you have to do is make the appointment, bring in your VHS tapes and monitor the converter while the tape is transferred to DVD!

Miss Marin, our Youth Programs Coordinator, is busy planning the Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Tails & Tales,” so look for further information on our website and Facebook page in the near future about all the exciting activities you will be able to do and all the prizes you will be able to win!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0