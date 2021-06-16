Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Our What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum series got off to a great start with Alexander Adam playing and singing for us on the patio (with his sidekick Jack) last Wednesday. We have our schedule planned out for the next seven weeks, so here are some of the upcoming programs that will be happening Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on the patio (or in the community room if the weather does not cooperate).

June 16: Renee Talks Strawberries (including cooking, canning, and growing), Strawberry Shortcake will be served!

June 23: Recognition and Resilience: Grief and the Loss of Traditions During the Pandemic. Kim Mindham, Project Recovery Crisis Counselor with Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, Inc., will give a presentation with a discussion to follow that is intended to acknowledge what was lost during the pandemic, to embrace closure, and to reclaim and reimagine the rites and ritual that help us make sense of our lives.

June 30: Author Tim Eddy reads from “I Only Ask for Blue,” his published book of poetry. Tim will have his book of poems available to sign. Tim is also a gifted musician who has performed in the Driftless Area, including the iconic Leo and Leona’s. Tim and his lovely wife, Linda, live in the area on their bucolic farmstead with their goat, black Lab and other farm friends.

