Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Super exciting news from the Westby library. We have hired a new library director! Kelly Becker comes to us with many years of experience at the La Crosse Public Library and we are thrilled that she has accepted the library director position. We are looking forward to her leading us to bigger and better things. We will be holding a Meet and Greet with Kelly during our What’s Brewing @the Bekkum program on Wednesday, July 29, at 9 a.m. She will share her background and her interests. She would also love to get to know all of you and find out what you envision the library to be in the future. Hope you can make it!
The Pop-Up Movie Might @ the Bekkum was a great success. A large crowd showed up to watch “Call of the Wild” on the big screen. Make sure to mark your calendars for our next Pop-Up Movie Night on Thursday, July 30, at dusk. Watch for more details on our Facebook page.
The “Book Bug” Bookmobile continues to make its way around the area. Special for this week include Mrs. Schroeder and Ms. Mearer presenting the program with a theme of Rapunzel. Exciting times! Will you get to be Rapunzel, the witch or the prince? Special treats will be handed out at this last bookmobile.
Schedule for @ the Bekkum—Week of July 27
Wednesday, July 29
9 a.m.—What’ Brewing at the Bekkum? Meet and Greet with our new director, Kelly Becker.
6:30 p.m.—Mother Goose Storytime with Ms. Marin
Thursday, July 30
1:30 pm—“Book Bug” Bookmobile—Westby Pool area
3 p.m.- “Book Bug” Bookmobile—Westby United Methodist Church
4:30 p.m.—“Book Bug” Bookmobile—Lone Oak View Trailer Park
Dusk—Pop-Up Movie in the Bekkum parking lot
