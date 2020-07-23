Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Super exciting news from the Westby library. We have hired a new library director! Kelly Becker comes to us with many years of experience at the La Crosse Public Library and we are thrilled that she has accepted the library director position. We are looking forward to her leading us to bigger and better things. We will be holding a Meet and Greet with Kelly during our What’s Brewing @the Bekkum program on Wednesday, July 29, at 9 a.m. She will share her background and her interests. She would also love to get to know all of you and find out what you envision the library to be in the future. Hope you can make it!