Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Although our Summer Reading Challenges have ended, we still have some programs lined up for August.

Our Pop-Up Library (a partnership with Westby Elementary School staff) will be at Burgers in the Park (Davidson Park) on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. and we will be hosting a Pop-Up Movie in our parking lot on Friday, Aug. 6, at 8:30 p.m., “Shaun the Sheep: The Movie!” (bring your own snacks and seating). Our Pop-Up Library will also be at the season’s final Norse Market on Aug. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Burgers in the Park on Aug. 19.

We are also hosting a fundraiser for our new Vernon County K-9 Officer, Dax, and his handler Deputy Mark Bellacero. Participants will be able to earn “K-9 Bucks” that will be converted to actual cash money and the funds will be donated towards caring for Dax (food, medical, etc.). Our Friends of Bekkum Memorial Public Library have generously agreed to match up to $250 of the K-9 Bucks that are earned beginning Aug. 2 and running through Aug. 30. Contact the library or look for additional information on our website and Facebook page.

