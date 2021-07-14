Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

On Thursday, July 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. we will have our Pop-Up Library at Davidson Park along with a special story time. Our weekly Grab & Go kits will be available and any leftovers can be picked up at Bekkum starting the next day (while supplies last). There will be an assortment of games and activities for the whole family to play as well (snacks too!).

Monday, July 26, we have our weekly pre-K story time. Come enjoy the library patio with movement, songs, stories and snacks! Our story time for ages 0 to 5 is available in both virtual and in-person formats. They will be essentially the same story time but offered in two formats to give daycares and families the flexibility they need. The link to the virtual lesson plan will be sent via email just before the in-person version begins at 10 a.m. on Bekkum’s patio. In case of poor weather, the in-person story time will be cancelled (no rain date), but families can choose to participate using the virtual option instead. Ask to join our email list so that you never miss out, no matter how you choose to participate! AND we will have a special Sleepy Time Story Time that same evening at 5 p.m. This short story time is the perfect way to wrap up your day. Stop by Bekkum’s patio for some sleepy stories and songs just before you head off to dreamland. In-person only. Watch our Facebook page in case of bad weather.