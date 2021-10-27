Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Public Library will be holding their fall book sale, Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon in the community room. There will be an early bird sale for Friends members from 8 to 9 a.m. If you are not a member you can sign up at the door for the early access! The yearly membership is $10 for individuals, $15 for a families, and $25 for businesses.

Donations of clean, used books can be dropped off at the library during open hours anytime prior to the sale. Please call ahead if you are bringing more than three boxes (608-634-4419).

Our October Family Fun Fest will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wear your costumes and join in the fun and games at the Bekkum Memorial Library community center! Enjoy smoking punch, goblin goulash, and other deliciously creepy treats! You won’t want to miss the family-friendly fright night! It’s free! No tricks, just treats!

The library is looking for a few good adult volunteers. We need help for our weekly Book It To Bekkum (K-6th grade after-school program) on Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., as well as our Family Fun Fest on Oct. 28 (5 to 7 p.m.). Give us a call at 608-634-4419 if you can help out.

