Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Great news!!! The Bekkum Memorial Library reopened Wednesday, Oct. 28. We hope to see you picking up holds, using the computer and (drum roll please!) browsing our collection for items to check out.

Masks and social distancing are required of all patrons using the library. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Going forward our hours will be as follows:

Mondays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesdays closed (except for Oct. 28), Thursdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon.

And don’t forget we will be participating in the Downtown Trick or Treating, Friday, Oct. 30 from 3:30-5 p.m.

We can’t wait to see all of your smiling faces! Follow our Facebook page for current updates and fun content. Find our website at westbylibrary.wrlsweb.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0