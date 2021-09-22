Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Bekkum Memorial Library recently received money to buy a collection of resources for those caring for those with Alzheimer’s, dementias and memory loss through a grant from Winding Rivers Library System though Bader Philanthropies. Some of the items we have for checkout include;

“Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Living with Alzheimer’s & Other Dementias:101 Stories of Caregiving, Coping, and Compassion”

No one should face Alzheimer’s or dementia alone. These 101 stories will provide support, advice, and comfort for caregivers and those living with Alzheimer’s. This collection of personal stories will support you through all the phases of your journey.

“The 36-Hour Day: A Family Guide to Caring for People Who Have Alzheimer Disease, Other Demnetias, and Memory Loss”

After 35 years, still the indispensable guide for countless families and professionals caring for someone with dementia. “The 36-Hour Day” has been an essential resource for families who love and care for people with Alzheimer disease. Whether a person has Alzheimer disease or another form of dementia, he or she will face a host of problems. “The 36-Hour Day” will help family members and caregivers address these challenges and simultaneously cope with their own emotions and needs.

“Does My Mom Have Dementia?: How to Recognize and Deal with Dementia in Your Loved Ones”

Unlock the clues that tell if you should be concerned. Learn how to compassionately support a loved one with dementia and maintain their, and your, quality of life.

“Mayo Clinic on Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias”

“Mayo Clinic on Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias” combines the latest research on preventive methods, current treatment options, and advice for living well with dementia, to help those affected by the disease. In the seventh edition of Mayo Clinic on Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias, expert neurologists from the Mayo Clinic organize this new research into a thorough and digestible guidebook that provides caregivers with the most up-to-date information regarding the disease. The book presents a comprehensive look at the typical symptoms associated with dementia, current findings regarding common causes of the disease, and gives essential tips for managing the day-to-day challenges of caring for someone with dementia.

While Alzheimer’s disease is the most well-known type of dementia, Mayo Clinic on Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias also touches on other types of dementia—like Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal degeneration, and vascular cognitive impairment—and how these conditions are frequently developed.

