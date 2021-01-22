Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Our two Winter Reading Challenges are in full swing!

“Snow Place Like Home” is for ages 18 and up. Pick up the form at our front desk, read eight books, and return the form to earn a 16 ounce ceramic mug (one per person). And, your returned book log earns you an entry into our drawing for a $50 Hansen’s IGA gift card. You may turn in up to two more book logs (of eight books) that you have read to earn more prize entries! Jan. 11 to March 31.

Mind, Body & Soul (ages 0-18) on Beanstack. So many prizes that you can qualify for, so get started by registering on Beanstack. Participants can also earn a “Snow Place Like Home” mug and there is separate $50 gift card to Hansen’s IGA for this age group as well.

You can’t win if you don’t read!

The library is currently open for limited browsing, computer access, and check outs/hold pickups. We have a limit of five persons in the building at one time. Hours are Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.

