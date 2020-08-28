Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

As we gear up to begin offering limited services on Sept. 8, we are also adjusting how we handle requested items that are ready for patrons to pick up. Instead of checking items out to the patron’s account immediately, we will be waiting to check them out until you arrive at the library to pick them up. This change is necessary so that patrons will receive their notifications correctly. This may slow down our curbside process by a minute or two, so please bear with us. As mentioned last week we will be allowing in-person check out after Labor Day, while the curbside option will still be available to those who prefer to stay outside.
Our latest StoryWalk is “The Three Silly Billies.” Billy Bob, Billy Bo, and Just Plain Billy don’t have enough money to cross the troll bridge. They will have to join forces with some other fairy tale favorites to make it to the other side! Simply begin at our bulletin board out front and follow the story all around town. Lots of fun for the whole family. You will love this new spin on the classic Norwegian folktale.
Look for our final 2020 StoryWalk, “I Will Be Fierce!,” to go up by the end of August.
