Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Reminder: April 30 is the last day to participate in the youth portion of the Winter Reading Program, so be sure to get your reading logged in Beanstack to win a mug with hot chocolate fixings and get entered into our drawing for a $50 Hansen’s gift card.

The Bekkum is teaming up with the Syttende Mai Committee to host some exciting events during the month of May! We will be having a Youth Troll Hunt in the library throughout the entire month – Find all the trolls hidden among the books and win a troll doll (while supplies last) or a choice from our prize bin. You will also be able to get registered for our Summer Reading Program at the same time.

There will be a Story Walk May 14-31 starting at our outdoor bulletin board and following the story around downtown Westby. Write down the password at the last stop and come to the library with the password to win a sweet prize (Norwegian chocolate for the first 25 families).

On May 14 Bekkum will be partnering with Syttende Mai to host a Pop-Up movie, “Gnomeo & Juliet.” Starting at sundown in the library’s parking lot and bring you own chairs, blankets, etc. to keep warm. The Syttende Mai Princesses will be serving limited concessions or you may bring your own snacks and (non-alcoholic) beverages.

— Kelly Becker, library director

