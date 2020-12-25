Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Merry Christmas from the Bekkum Memorial Library! This is a very busy time of year for us. Just like Santa, we are checking our lists, to see which popular books we still need to order; which soon-to-publish books we want to pre-order; and, we are rechecking our request list to be sure you have gotten your favorites, be they books, audios, magazines or movies, here @ the Bekkum. If there is anything we have missed or something you want us to get ready, please don’t hesitate to call 608-634-4419 or email us at bekkuml@wrlsweb.org.

Though the library was closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week for the holiday, many of you had fun with the Holiday Scavenger Hunt and turned in your papers to receive the book prize,” ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” in time to read it on Christmas Eve. For the rest of you, the scavenger map can be picked up for one more week, until Jan. 3, so you can also try your luck. Remember, the library will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week for the New Year’s holiday but you can claim your prize anytime the library is open until Jan. 8. We thank the Friends of the Library for donating the book for this program. Good luck in getting your prize!

Here at the Bekkum, Kelly, Amy, Lori and Marin are hoping you have the best of holidays! We have a great collection of materials to help you keep busy next weekend as you bring in the New Year of 2021. Stop in to see us on Monday or Tuesday so we can help you pick out some fun things!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0