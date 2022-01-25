Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Bekkum Memorial Library is looking for the community’s help with our first-ever strategic planning process! We are asking our community members to take our Strategic Planning Survey (approximately 5 minutes) to get as much input as possible to develop a strategic plan for the future of the library. This plan will help guide the library board and staff with decisions regarding the library budget, programming, services, materials, and building needs. Everyone who completes the survey has the option to enter their name in a drawing to win one of five $20 Kwik Trip gift cards.

The last day to take the survey will be Thursday, Feb. 24.

There are several ways to take part: go to our website home page and click on the link in our banner, log in to Facebook and find the pinned post on the Bekkum’s Facebook page, or pick up a paper survey at the library. The web address for the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BekkumMemorialLibrary.

Our winter reading challenge has begun! Stop in to pick up a reading log (youth, teen or adult) and help us ”Read Away Winter.”

When you turn in your first log, you will receive a campfire mug with the Bekkum Memorial Library logo filled with the ingredients to make your own mug of hot chocolate (one per person). You will also receive an entry into our grand prize drawing for each reading log turned in – more reading equals more entries!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0