Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

We have something for everyone on our December event schedule! On Wednesdays through Dec. 17 we have our Wiggles & Giggles Pre K Story Times (10 a.m.) and our Book it to Bekkum school-age program (3 to 5 p.m).

On Thursdays (Dec. 2, 9, and 16), we have our What’s Brewing Brown Bag Series (12 p.m.). The lineup includes Blaine Hedberg, the WMS choir, and a cookie exchange.

Dec. 3 is our Friday Movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (3:45 p.m.) and Dec. 4 is the annual Holiday Santa Visit (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

Dec. 7 we will be hosting author Sue Berg, who will present her new book “Driftless Treasure” (1 p.m.).

On Dec. 11 we will have our BrillianTeen Program (3:30 to 5 p.m.). Dec. 16 is the adult social featuring author Lisa Gammon Olson. Lisa will be speaking about her new release “Remembering Green” (6 to 8 p.m.).

The 4th Friday Book Club meets Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. We will be reading “The Orphan Collector” by author Ellen Wiseman.

And our final program for 2021 is Tuesday, Dec. 21, with the holiday version of the Family Fun Fest (5 to 6:30 p.m.).

The library will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Thursday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will reopen for our regular hours on Friday, Nov. 26.

