Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The new Vernon County K-9, Dax, will be at the library at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 for a meet and greet with the public. Stop in to meet Dax and Deputy Bellacero and find out how you can help support the Vernon County Sheriff’s K-9 Program!
The Pop-Up Movie for Friday, Aug. 20, has been changed to “The Lion King,” with the movie beginning at 8 p.m. in our parking lot. Bring your own snacks and seating.
Saturday, Aug. 21, is our annual Carve-In event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the community room. The featured carver this year is Becky Lusk. Becky and her husband, Mike, own Lusk Scandia Works in Coon Valley. Share your skills, learn new ones, and see the beauty brought to life by the skilled craftsmen. There will be door prizes and admission is free.
We just received some “hot off the presses” large-print fiction that you might want to check out:
“From Sky to Sky” by Amanda G. Stevens: “Daredevil Zac Wilson isn’t the first celebrity to keep a secret from the world, but his might be the most marvelous in history: Zac doesn’t age and injuries can’t kill him. What’s more, he’s part of a close-knit group of others just like him.
“Holed up in Harbor Vale, Michigan, Zac meets two more of his kind who claim others in their circle have died. Are their lifetimes finally ending naturally, or is someone targeting them—a predator who knows what they are?” (Amazon.com)
“The Robin’s Greeting” by Wanda Brunstetter: “For the past two years Belinda King, along with her two grown daughters and teenage son, has been struggling to keep the family greenhouse running. Despite disconcerting events that have threatened to put them out of business, they have survived two growing seasons. And now Belinda can focus on the two suitors vying for her attention. Herschel Fisher, a new acquaintance, makes her feel relaxed, and Monroe Esh, an admirer from her past, reminds her of her youth.
“But just when Belinda thinks she can choose between her suitors, life throws more trials her way. When can Belinda hope to experience the peace and love her weary heart longs for?” (Amazon.com)
“An Unlikely Match” by Beth Wiseman: “Evelyn Schrock has dismissed the attempts of every young man in her small Amish community to court her. She’s willing to wait for a suitor who shares her curiosities about life and faith. The only reason Jayce Clarkson is in Amish country hefting equipment for his famous father’s movie production company is for the paycheck. The homestyle cooking at the Peony Inn is a perk though, as is his friendship with Evelyn Schrock. If Jayce can endure his dad’s put-downs for a month, he’ll finally be in a position to make a fresh start—somewhere away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and the shadow of his checkered past.
“To matchmakers Esther and Lizzie, the widowed sisters who operate the inn, Jayce seems like a good man stuck in a life he doesn’t want. But the boy isn’t Amish, and that leaves far too much room for broken hearts. Despite that, Jayce and Evelyn start to realize that they can’t deny their growing attraction. Any path forward seems impossible, and they will have to learn what the future will look like when they leave their fate in Gott’s hands.” (Amazon.com)