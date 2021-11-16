Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Thursday, Nov. 18, the What’ Brewing at the Bekkum Brown Bag Series will feature Joyce Quarnstrom, owner of the quaint and exceptional Kvarnstrom Bakery in Westby which specializes in Scandinavian goodies. Joyce will share her Bakery story—and save room for samples! The program starts at noon in the community room.

The 4th Friday Book Club will be meeting Friday, Nov. 19, (instead of Nov. 26, which is Black Friday) at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Last Midwife” by Sandra Dallas. The discussion will take place in the library instead of the community room due to a scheduling conflict. All are welcome!

The library’s annual Holiday Santa Visit is happening Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the community room. Come visit with Santa, do some crafting, listen to music, sing carols and decorate cookies! The cookies will be provided by our wonderful Friends of Bekkum Memorial Public Library and milk will provided by the Vernon County Diary Promotion Committee. Westby Snowflake Royalty will be on hand to help with making crafts and decorating cookies, so be sure to mark it on your calendars – you don’t want to miss it!

The library will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Thursday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will reopen for our regular hours Friday, Nov. 26.

