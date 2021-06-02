Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Bekkum Memorial Library’s “Young & the Restless” Story Time will start back up on Monday, June 7.

Our story time for ages 0 to 5 will continue to take place on Mondays this summer, in both virtual and in-person formats. They will be essentially the same story time, but offered in two formats to give day cares and families the flexibility they need! The link to the virtual lesson plan will be sent via email just before the in-person version begins at 10 a.m. on the Bekkum’s patio. In case of poor weather, the in-person story time will be cancelled (no rain date), but families can choose to participate using the virtual option instead. Ask to join our email list so that you never miss out, no matter how you choose to participate! June 7-July 26

Also, once per week, Bekkum Library and Westby Elementary summer school staff will be “popping up” at events around town so that school-aged kids can check out books and bring home a grab and go kit! We will also have some book bundles for adults available for checkout with a valid WRLS library card. We will be attending every Norse Market and Burgers in the Park event through the summer.

On weeks when neither event is happening, we will host a special story time at Davidson Park. Our weekly grab & go kits will be released at these events each week, and any leftovers will be available at Bekkum while supplies last. Kits will only be available June 9 through July 29. Dates, times and locations will vary. Look for the “Pop Up Library” on our calendar for details!

