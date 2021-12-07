Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Bekkum Memorial Library still has a number of exciting events happening before the end of December:

What’s Brewing at the Bekkum Brown Bag Series has the Westby Middle School Choir singing holiday music for us on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 12 p.m. And on Dec. 16, at 12 p.m, we are hosting a Cookie Exchange! Bring a dozen (or two!) of your favorites and go home with a holiday tray of confectionaries!

The BrillianTeen club will be meeting Dec. 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Enjoy board games, building and baking!

Our final Adult Social for 2021 takes place on Dec. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Author Lisa Gammon Olson will be reading from her book “Remembering Green.” Enjoy drinks and snacks over enlightening conversations about her research on the Residential School and what she’s learned from the Ojibwe people.

Family Fun Fest is scheduled for Dec. 21, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a chili supper and participants are asked to bring a White Elephant gift for a drawing. Dress up in your favorite sweater or be an elf!

We are still accepting donations for the Bethel Butikk’s Operation Christmas through Dec. 17. New toys, books, and children’s clothes are needed. Thank you to all who have already dropped off donations!

Don’t miss our Friend’s of the Library’s Christmas Puzzle Sale! Like new puzzles for only $5! While supplies last – come early for best selection.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0