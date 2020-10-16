 Skip to main content
Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum
@ the Bekkum

Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Bekkum Memorial Library new logo 2019

Don’t forget the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale coming up on Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Community Room! Members of the Friends group get first chance from 8 to 9 a.m. and Oct. 18-24 is National Friends of the Library Week, so get your membership now!

It’s only $10 a year for a membership ($15 Family, $25 Business) that helps to support your library! Thank you to the Friends group for all that you do for the library.

Donations of clean, used books for the sale will be accepted Friday, Oct. 16, from noon to 4 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, Renee Conroy will be cooking up some delicious game-time chili. We will have chips, cheese and sour cream to go with your chili and you can BYOB! We hope to see you there for a fun fall afternoon event.

