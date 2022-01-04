Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

As we start a new year, the Bekkum Memorial Library would like to extend appreciation to the people who have volunteered, contributed, presented, and supported the library in 2021.

We appreciate our Library Board members and our Friends of the Library group for all the time that was volunteered and all the money that was donated to help make the library a wonderful resource for the Westby community. Second, we would like to acknowledge our dedicated group of volunteers who regularly donate their time to help keep the library running smoothly: Kris Strand, Kim Wahl, Baylee Oliver, Dennis Govier, Verna Drake, and Mark Jelinek.

We also have a huge list of organizations, businesses, and individuals who have donated their time and/or money to support the programming efforts at the library: Cathy Cravens, Alexander Adam (and Jack), Amy Adam, Mark Yanny, Tim Eddy, Westby Creamery, Nordic Creamery, Deep Rooted Farm (Tiffany Cade), Blush (Kari Davidson), Linda Dowling, Tom and Sharon Sharratt, the Westby Carve In, Wall Things (Donna Pedretti), History Alive (Ruth and Dave Amundson), the Westby Middle School Choir and Tara Lyons, the Westby Area Historical Society and Blaine Hedberg, the Westby Area School District and the WHS Planet Sciences Class, Organic Valley, Viroqua Food Coop, Community Hunger Solutions, Hanson’s IGA, Westby Meat Locker, Darla Schroeder, Patty Meurer, Marilyn Leum, Author Sue Berg, Collyn Bjornstad (and her mini ponies), Pam Culver (and Rufus), Hana Sedlmayr (and Grizzly), Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Bellacero (and K-9 Dax), and Rose Radtke (and Mango). If we have missed anyone, please accept our sincerest apologies.

And we would like to extend appreciation to the downtown businesses who so graciously allow us to hang our Story Walk books in their windows: Vernon Communications, Adams Eye Clinic, Wall Things, Borgen’s Café, Dregne’s Gifts, the Westby State Bank, Westby Creamery Store, New Directions Realty and Westby City Hall.

