Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Our Summer Reading Challenge is right around the corner. In addition to the youth programs that we have been promoting, we have a great Adult Reading and Activity Challenge starting June 7 for our patrons 18 years and up.

Pick up a reading log at the library, read six books, fill out your log and bring back to the library. Your first entry will earn you an adult prize pack and you will also earn an entry into the grand prize drawing for one of three great prizes. You can turn in as many reading logs as you like to earn more entries to the grand prize drawing (but only one prize pack per person for the first entry). You choose which grand prize to put your entry toward – enter them all in one or spread them around!