Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Our Young & the Restless Storytimes (virtual) and our Tinker Tuesdays have resumed this week! You can sign up for the story times by contacting the library, and the Tinker Tuesday kits are released weekly on Tuesdays (limited number/first come first served).

Our current reading challenges include “Snow Place Like Home” Winter Reading Program (ages 18 and up), the Library Mural Challenge (adult), Mind, Body & Soul (ages 0-18) on Beanstack, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (age 0-5) on Beanstack, and 100 Books Before College (ages 10-19) on Beanstack. And we have lots of great prizes!

We are busy moving some of our collections to different locations to accommodate our youth/teen refresh. Our adult audiobooks have moved up front and the children’s DVDs have taken their place. Other collections will be shifting as well, so just ask if you don’t see what you are looking for.

Some new book titles that just came in: “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (non-fiction), “Hush-Hush” by Stuart Woods, “All That Glitters” by Danielle Steel, “Our Darkest Night” by Jennifer Robson, and “War Widows” by Tara Moss.

Don’t forget that we have a Local History Collection that includes some children’s books in Norwegian and as well as a number of other interesting titles.

