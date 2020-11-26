Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

The Bekkum Memorial Library has been getting new books in almost daily. Some of the titles include:
“The Court of Miracles” by Kester Grant (Teen): In the violent urban jungle of an alternate 1828 Paris, the French Revolution has failed and the city is divided between merciless royalty and nine underworld criminal guilds, known as the Court of Miracles. Eponine (Nina) Thénardier is a talented cat burglar and member of the Thieves Guild. When her naïve adopted sister,Ettie, attracts the eye of the Tiger—the ruthless lord of the Guild of Flesh—Nina is caught in a desperate race to keep the younger girl safe. Her vow takes her from the city’s dark underbelly to the glittering court of Louis XVII. And it also forces Nina to make a terrible choice—protect Ettie and set off a brutal war between the guilds, or forever lose her sister to the Tiger.
“An Ivy Hill Christmas” by Julie Klassen (Adult Large Print): It’s 1822. Richard Brockwell, younger son of Ivy Hill’s most prominent family, hasn’t been home for Christmas in years. He prefers to stay far away from Brockwell Court, the old family secret that haunts him, and the shadows of his past mistakes. After his mother threatens to stop funding his carefree life unless he comes home for Christmas he relents. Christmas surprises include encounters with an orphaned apprentice, the first love he disappointed years ago, and Arabella Awdry, a young lady who is determined to have nothing to do with him.
“Mini Holiday Crafts” by Rebecca Felix (Children’s Non-Fiction): This how-to series teaches young readers to create their own miniature holiday crafts, projects, and decorations with simple steps and everyday materials.
And we have many more! Come visit us for recommendations as well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!