Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

We had a very successful Halloween trick-or-treating event as part of Downtown Westby’s Trick or Treat day on Friday, Oct. 30. There were more than 450 children who stopped by the library’s table to show off their costumes and get tasty treats.
Our next What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum will be a virtual presentation by Francesca Johnson from the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection titled “Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent” on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Identity theft continues to be the fastest growing crime in the United States. The more you learn about it, the less vulnerable you are. The Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will explain the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it and how to prevent it – including information about Fraud Alerts and Security Freezes. Receive tips for safeguarding personal information and how to spot the red flags of a scam. You will also be given helpful brochures to take home with you.”
This program will take place in the community room. Masks will be required. Social distancing will be followed when seating guests and patrons will need to register by calling the library at 608-634-4419.
Don’t forget about our reading challenges for all ages, our “Young & the Restless” Pre-K story times, and our School Aged Grab & Go kits.
