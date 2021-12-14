Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

We are still accepting donations for the Bethel Butikk’s Operation Christmas through Dec. 17. New toys, books, and children’s clothes are needed. Two full boxes have already been dropped off at Bethel Butikk! Let’s fill the box one more time. Thank you to all who have already dropped off donations.

There is still time to take advantage of our Friend’s of the Library’s Christmas Puzzle Sale! Like new puzzles for only $5! A great idea for Christmas gifts.

A holiday Story Walk has been posted around town. The Story Walk features the title “Ten Ways to Hear Snow.” Start at our outdoor kiosk and follow the prompts at each location to read the other pages in the windows of our local businesses. Find the secret code at the end of the story and come to the library to get a prize from our prize bin. Through Dec. 30.

The library also has a Reading Raffle Challenge taking place from now until Jan. 9, 2022. Check out four books and get one entry into our drawing for $45 in Westby Bucks. Keep checking out books to get more entries!

What’s Brewing at the Bekkum Brown Bag Series on Dec. 16, at 12 p.m., we are hosting a cookie exchange. Bring a dozen (or two!) of your favorites and go home with a holiday tray of confectionaries!

Our monthly Adult Social takes place on Dec. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Author Lisa Gammon Olson will be reading from her book “Remembering Green.” Enjoy drinks and snacks over enlightening conversations about her research on the Residential School and what she’s learned from the Ojibwe people.

Family Fun Fest is scheduled for Dec. 21, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a chili supper and participants are asked to bring a White Elephant gift for a drawing. Dress up in your favorite sweater or be an elf! For all ages.

