Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum Brown Bag Series, Thursdays at 12 p.m in the community room.

November and December 2021:

Nov. 4 at noon: Leave the brown bag home for this date! Enjoy Renee’s slow cooker lunch instead. Bring your best holiday cooking tips and she will share hers! Let’s talk turkey!

Nov. 11 at noon: An important date to remember! We will reminisce and share stories of the brave men and women who have served—our veterans!

Nov. 18 at noon: Kvarnstrom Bakery. Joyce Quarnstrom, owner of the quaint and exceptional bakery in Westby specializing in Scandinavian goodies, will share her story. Save room for samples!

Nov. 25 – The library is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dec. 2 at noon: Blaine Hedberg. Honored with the St. Olav Medal for his work in genealogy, the president of the Westby Area Historical Society will share some of who he is and what he does.

Dec. 9 at noon: WMS choir director, Tara Lyons and her students will delight us with seasonal music.

Dec. 16 at noon: If You Give A Norwegian A Cookie... Time for a cookie exchange! Bring a dozen or two of your favorites to share and go home with a holiday tray of confectioneries!

