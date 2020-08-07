Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Our new carpeting is going in as this column is being written. Our book drop will reopen the morning of Monday, Aug. 10, and our curbside service will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The library will have a fresh new look when we are able to reopen to the public.

We had another large crowd at the Pop-Up Movie Night where we showed “Doolittle” and we plan to continue the movies in September. Watch for more details on our Facebook page and our website.

The library would like to give a shout out to the to the Steers family for donating a “Pete the Cat” plush toy to the library for all our patrons to enjoy.

