You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum
0 comments
@ the Bekkum

Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

  • 0

Our new carpeting is going in as this column is being written. Our book drop will reopen the morning of Monday, Aug. 10, and our curbside service will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The library will have a fresh new look when we are able to reopen to the public.

We had another large crowd at the Pop-Up Movie Night where we showed “Doolittle” and we plan to continue the movies in September. Watch for more details on our Facebook page and our website.

The library would like to give a shout out to the to the Steers family for donating a “Pete the Cat” plush toy to the library for all our patrons to enjoy.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VEDA holds virtual annual meeting
Columns

VEDA holds virtual annual meeting

The Vernon Economic Development Association’s history and accomplishments of the past year, along with a discussion of the current COVID-19 an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News