Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

As part of our What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum series, “What’s Cooking with Renee Conroy!” will be held on Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. on the BML patio. Bekkum Memorial Library has obtained a picnic permit so that Renee can teach us how to cook up some game-time hors d’oeuvres and participants can bring their own alcoholic beverage to enjoy with the delicious food (within moderation of course). The recipes will be available to take home and coffee/hot chocolate will be served as well. A second session is scheduled for Oct. 18 at 4 p.m., where Renee will be cooking up her chili recipe. In case of inclement weather the community room has be reserved as well.