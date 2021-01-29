Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

We have recently received many new titles for adults, youth, and teens so be sure to come in or call us to reserve some of our recent arrivals.

“Alone in the Woods” by Rebecca Behrens (Youth): “Rising eighth-graders Jocelyn and Alex, former best friends forced together on a family vacation, must cooperate to survive when they get lost in the Wisconsin Northwoods.”

“Shadow Scent” by P. M. Freestone (Teen): “In the Aramtesh Empire scent is all important, and seventeen-year-old Rakel has a way with perfumes which she hopes to use to delay her father’s inevitable death; Ash is a member of the imperial bodyguard, assigned to the crown prince Nisai’s bodyguard; now they are all brought together on a caravan to an outer province, seeking a rare flower that can cure the poisoned emperor—but when Nisai himself is poisoned Rakel and Ash smell like the chief suspects, and they must search out the answers together before the imperial army hunts them down.”

“The Children’s Blizzard” by Melanie Benjamin (Adult fiction):” …a story of courage on the prairie, inspired by the devastating storm that struck the Great Plains in 1888, threatening the lives of hundreds of immigrant homesteaders, especially schoolchildren.”

“Paper Bullets” by Jeffrey H. Jackson (Adult non-fiction):” The true story of an audacious resistance campaign undertaken by an unlikely pair: two French women — Lucy Schwob and Suzanne Malherbe — who drew on their skills as Parisian avant-garde artists to write and distribute wicked insults against Hitler and calls to desert, a PSYOPs tactic known as “paper bullets,” designed to demoralize Nazi troops.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0