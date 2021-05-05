Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Our library will be taking a hiatus from regular programming during the month of May to make sure we are ready for our fantastic Summer Reading Program, Tails & Tales! We will be giving out lots of great prizes for reading books and completing activity challenges so mark your calendar – you don’t want to miss out on the fun (all ages)!

We are getting weekly shipments of new books for all ages so here are a few that you might want to check out:

Adult Fiction: “The Music of Bees” by Eileen Garvin: Three lonely strangers in a rural Oregon town, each working through grief and life’s curveballs, are brought together by happenstance on a local honeybee farm where they find surprising friendship, healing—and maybe even a second chance—just when they least expect it. A Good Housekeeping Book Club Pick.