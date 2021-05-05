Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Our library will be taking a hiatus from regular programming during the month of May to make sure we are ready for our fantastic Summer Reading Program, Tails & Tales! We will be giving out lots of great prizes for reading books and completing activity challenges so mark your calendar – you don’t want to miss out on the fun (all ages)!
We are getting weekly shipments of new books for all ages so here are a few that you might want to check out:
Adult Fiction: “The Music of Bees” by Eileen Garvin: Three lonely strangers in a rural Oregon town, each working through grief and life’s curveballs, are brought together by happenstance on a local honeybee farm where they find surprising friendship, healing—and maybe even a second chance—just when they least expect it. A Good Housekeeping Book Club Pick.
Young Adult: “Midnight Sun” by Stephanie Meyer: #1 bestselling author Stephenie Meyer makes a triumphant return to the world of Twilight with this highly anticipated companion: the iconic love story of Bella and Edward told from the vampire’s point of view. This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting Bella is both the most unnerving and intriguing event he has experienced in all his years as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life.
Youth Fiction: “Evelyn Del Ray is Moving Away” by Meg Medina: The tenderness of Meg Medina’s beautifully written story about friendship and change is balanced by Sonia Sánchez’s colorful and vibrant depictions of the girls’ urban neighborhood. Picture Book.
